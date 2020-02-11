Shannen Doherty Returns To Instagram With New Post After Revealing Cancer Return

Last week, Beverly Hills, 90210 star Shannen Doherty opened up about the devastating return of her cancer. She spoke out in an emotional interview as she acknowledged that she has some very difficult days ahead, and now she is thanking fans for all of their support.

Shannen kept this news to herself for the past year. During the interview, she detailed that she was going public with her stage 4 prognosis now because she knew it was going to come out whether she controlled the narrative or not.

The actress talked about how fellow 90210 star Brian Austin Green was the only co-star who knew that the cancer had returned. In addition, Shannen opened up about how hard Luke Perry’s death hit her in the midst of all of this.

When the interview was released, Shannen shared a post on Instagram that reiterated part of what she had talked about. She hadn’t posted anything else since then until she shared a new photo and lengthy caption on Tuesday.

The photo shows Shannen from the back as she is riding a horse through a field. She wrote that she has been going through a lot of stress and struggles and she admitted that this has been an odd time for her.

Despite those struggles, Shannen explained, she felt it was important to thank all of her fans and followers for their support, love, and prayers. The actress detailed her confidence and determination and assured people that she will manage to find her inner strength and regain her footing. Shannen also indicated that she has a lot more to share with everybody at some point.

Shannen’s fans were quick to step up and lend their support on this post. Within just 30 minutes after she had uploaded it, the post already had more than 30,000 likes and 3,000 comments. The love came from everyday fans as well as others in the entertainment industry and it looks like there is plenty more support on the way.

“You got this girly. We are all here supporting you. Big hugs and many prayers. You’re a warrior,” wrote one of Shannen’s followers.

“A massive crop of humanity thinking of you and shining light in your direction! You hear us?!” shared another fan.

“Sending you all our love Shannen!! Please don’t give up! Stay strong. We’re with you!” detailed someone else.

Shannen has shared that her prognosis is dire and she seems intent on remaining realistic regarding what is ahead. However, it’s clear she is receiving a great deal of strength from all of the love and support from her fans and this new post seems likely to give her spirit a big, much-needed boost.