Latina Bombshell Amanda Trivizas Flaunts Major Cleavage In Form-Fitting Gray Bodysuit

American bombshell Amanda Trivizas tantalized her fans with a snap of her curvaceous body in a figure-hugging gray bodysuit. The stunner has over 700,000 Instagram followers who are always excited to see a new sizzling snapshot from her.

In the image, the 20-year-old model posed on an all-white bed. A white pillow and several wall decor were visible behind her. Amanda kept her look casual and comfortable, wearing a light gray bodysuit that clung to every inch of her curves. The ensemble was made from a ribbed material and had long sleeves that stretched part of the way down her hands. It featured a low plunging neckline that showed off Amanda’s ample cleavage, while much of her toned thighs were also left exposed from the high-cut bottoms.

In the first photo, the Miami-based model posed sideways with one leg tucked slightly under the other. She used her left hand to support her head, while the other hand rested on her curvy behind, as she looked to the side, seemingly looking at something.

In the next snap, Amanda slightly changed her pose as she laid on her front. She shot a very sultry look towards the camera during the bedroom shoot as she gazed directly into the lens. The pose exposed her pert derriere, much to the delight of her fans.

The flawless model had her signature long brunette hair parted in the middle, and worn down and wavy as it flowed past her shoulders and back. As for her accessories, she wore a dainty pair of stud earrings and several necklaces with one hanging low on her chest. She wore a full face of makeup that consisted of sculpted brows, berry-toned eye shadow, bronzer, pink blusher, and pink satin lipstick.

In the caption, Amanda revealed that her sexy outfit is from the online retail store, Fashion Nova. She made sure to tag the brand in the post and in the photo itself.

The model’s latest Instagram update racked up more than 50,000 likes over 850 comments within 23 hours of being posted on her account. Many of her fans thought she looked gorgeous in the two-photo update, and most of them told her so in the comments section. A few followers mentioned that they were big fans, while others dropped a combination of emoji.

“AMANDA LET ME BREATHE,” a fellow influencer commented, adding a trail of heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“You are an absolute show. The number one,” another fan gushed at her beauty.

“You have such a great body,” a third social media user chimed in.

“You are a dream,” a fourth Instagram follower added.