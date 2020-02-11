Vicki Gunvalson Responds To The Possibility Of Being Fired From ‘RHOC’ Due To Poor Treatment Of New Cast Mates

Vicki Gunvalson is opening up about the possibility on Instagram.

Vicki Gunvalson recently responded to an online rumor suggesting she was fired from her role on The Real Housewives of Orange County due to her poor treatment of the new cast members.

On Instagram, weeks after announcing that after 14 seasons with the show, she would be moving on and focusing her attention on other projects, Gunvalson offered a response to a woman who asked what she we do without her on the show before suggesting Gunvalson’s feuds with the newbies cost her a position on Season 15.

“I think it’s because you didn’t welcome the newcomers,” the fan stated.

“Nah, I was fine with Gina and Shannon. Some of the new ones are too much for me to take,” she replied.

Gunvalson told her fans and followers last month that she was leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County and one day later, her longtime friend and co-star Tamra Judge revealed that she too was leaving the series. In the weeks that have followed, the remaining members of the show, including Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke, have allegedly been preparing to start production on the show’s new episodes.

Although there have also been rumors regarding potential new cast members, Bravo has yet to announce anything regarding the casting of the series’ 15th season.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gunvalson was vocal about her dislike of Windham-Burke, who joined the cast in a full-time role in January of last year, and recently took aim at the mother of seven on social media after being labeled as “homophobic” due to things she said about Windham-Burke during the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 reunion last year.

“I do not agree with the behavior of the new cast member and it’s my opinion which [I] am entitled to. Do you agree with her filthy behavior?” she wondered.

During the reunion taping, Gunvalson claimed she was disgusted by the way in which Windham-Burke spoke about her threesomes with husband Sean Burke throughout the season and engaged in a steamy make-out session with their co-star, Judge.

Because Windham-Burke has been open with the fact that she is attracted to women, many began accusing Gunvalson of being homophobic. However, according to Gunvalson, she is not at all homophobic and simply doesn’t appreciate seeing Windham-Burke act in such a racy manner on a show she feels she created.

Prior to her exit, Gunvalson was the longest-running cast member of The Real Housewives of Orange County.