Russian Bombshell Dasha Mart Sizzles In Taped-On Mosaic Swimsuit For Stunning New Photos

Dasha Mart often stuns her 1.8 million Instagram fans with eye-popping photos, but her most recent update might one of her most daring yet.

On Tuesday, February 11, the Russian bombshell took to the popular social media app to share a couple of snapshots from a recent photo shoot she did in which she wore a swimsuit that was taped onto her body.

Mart rocked a one-piece bathing suit that is made entirely from metallic tape. The majority of the suit was gold with some blue and green details. The tape was cut into different geometric shapes and sizes, which combined to create a mosaic on the model’s body. All the little pieces were taped to her torso, creating a perfectly shaped swimsuit that covered all the important bits.

In her caption, Mart revealed that this photo shoot was part of the Black Tape Project, the brainchild of photographer Joel Alvarez. His body art project has been featured on Vogue, TeenVogue, GQ, Harper’s Bazaars, Maxim, Swim Week, NYFW and LAFW, according to the Black Tape Project’s Instagram page.

For the photos, Mart struck different poses in front of an intricate monument, possible a sand castle, that towered in the background. According to the geotag, the photo shoot took place in Key Biscayne in Miami, Florida.

In the first shot, the camera was closer to the model as she posed with her legs slightly apart and hip to one side. Mart placed on hand on her hip while taking the other hand to her head. Her eyes were closed as she tilted her head slightly forward with her lips parted.

The second picture showed her from a distance, capturing her entire body in the frame. Mart placed one leg in front of the other as she took both hands to her head. The blond bombshell tilted her head back this time, facing the sky. Her eyes were once again closed in a similar facial expression as they first shot.

The post was successful with Mart’s fans. In under a day of being published, the photos have attracted more than 27,000 likes and upwards of 400 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to share their thoughts about the photo shoot.

“So stunning,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a few fire and a heart-eyes emoji.

“This is spectacular!” replied another one.

“Sensational,” a third one chimed in, including a blue heart and a few shooting star emoji at the end of the message.