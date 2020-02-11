Colombian Fitness Model Ariana James Shows Off Perky Derriere In Thong Swimsuit

Ariana James posted a hot new update to her Instagram account that has her 2.2 million fans drooling over her fit physique.

On Tuesday, February 11, the Colombian fitness model took to the popular social media platform to share a sweltering snapshot of herself in a swimsuit that put her killer booty fully on display.

Fo the photo, James stood on a balcony as she leaned against its white protective railing as a city skyline featured in the background. Her back was to the camera, which further emphasized her toned backside. The picture was taken in Brickwell, a neighborhood in Miami, Florida, according to the geotag she added to her post.

The brunette bombshell rocked a one-piece bathing suit that boasted a scaly print in different shades of blue and orange straps. The suit’s thin straps went over James’ shoulders, attaching to the side of her swimsuit just next to her rib cage. In addition, the swimsuit also boasted low-cut sides at the top, leaving a bit of her sideboob in view

The one-piece featured a thong bottom, which put the South American beauty’s booty front and center. The suit also included high-cut sides that come up to her waist, baring quite a bit of skin on her hip area.

As she indicated via the tag added to her photo, her suit is from Meg Liz Swim. A quick look on the label’s website reveals that James was wearing the Melody swimsuit.

James wore her dark tresses swept over to one side and styled down. Her straight strands fall behind her shoulders, cascading all the way to her derriere. The model directed her gaze straight ahead, at a point outside of the frame. Her lips were parted and eyes focused.

In her caption, James told her fans in Spanish to make sure they are also happy in real life and no just on social media.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. In just a couple of hours of being published, the photo has garnered more than 65,400 likes and upwards of 540 comments, as of the time of this writing.

Users of the social media app took to the comments section to rave about her physique, showering her with compliments and emoji. As usual, most of the comments were written in Spanish, though there were some English and Portuguese comments.

“Holy Booty Queen,” one user raved in English, adding a princess, a fire and a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Love this shot! [fire emoji] You look great [double pink heart emoji],” said another fan.