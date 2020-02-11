Donald Trump Jr. Says It Was ‘Very Humbling’ To Hear ’46’ Chants Calling For Him To Be The Next President

'I love the direction that this country is going [in],' he said.

Donald Trump Jr. told Fox & Friends on Tuesday morning that he was humbled to hear a crowd of supporters of his father chanting “46,” indicating that they want him to be the 46th president, after his father presumably serves a second term.

As Fox News reports, President Donald Trump’s oldest son recently visited New Hampshire, a key state in the early primary season. There, an enthusiastic crowd of his father’s supporters chanted that they want the 42-year-old to be the next president, #46. For that to happen, Donald Trump Sr. would first have to be reelected, or would have to leave office at the end of his term and the younger Trump would have to take his place.

Trump Jr. called the experience “very humbling.”

However, right now, he says, his mind is not on a 2024 run for president, but is instead focused on the here and now, and that means getting his father reelected in 2020. To that end, he praised his father’s first three years in office.

“I mean, when you look at the accomplishments, the things that he’s been able to get done, the things he’s been able to get done despite unprecedented resistance…Right? Nothing but resistance,” he said.

He did not give any examples of what he meant by “resistance.”

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

As for his father’s accomplishments, Trump Jr. noted the strong economy, which added 225,000 jobs in January, against an unemployment rate of 3.6 percent. Trump Jr. called the numbers a “blue-collar boom” and said that unemployment is the lowest it’s ever been for every demographic.

And it’s those numbers of blue-collar workers who come out in droves to support his father, he said.

“I love the direction that this country is going [in],” he said.

The idea of the younger Trump some day succeeding his father in the Oval Office has been floated before. For example, back in September 2019, GOP strategist Rick Wilson wrote in The Daily Beast that he suspects Trump Jr. making a run for the party’s 2024 nomination is all but a sure thing.

“The clues have been there all along that the real 2024 primary will be between Donald J. Trump, Jr. and everyone else,” he wrote.

Similarly, as The Guardian reported in January, a poll of likely Republican voters, looking towards 2024, shows strong support for members of the Trump family running for their party’s nomination. Although 40 percent of respondents wanted current Vice President Mike Pence to be the party’s 2024 nominee, a solid 29 percent supported Trump Jr., while 16 percent supported Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump.