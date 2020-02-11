British Bombshell Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Goes Topless In Unbuttoned Pants On Instagram

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has been on quite a roll on Instagram lately and shared a photo on Monday that was arguably more risqué than the rest. The British bombshell was photographed topless in unbuttoned pants, offering a view of her cleavage and a hint of underboob.

In the image, the model was sitting on a small weathered stool with her legs spread apart as she censored her chest by hugging herself with her left arm. She placed her right hand on her thighs and glanced at the camera with a sultry expression on her face, with her lips slightly parted and a hint of a smile.

She opted for a pair of high-waisted beige pants with a loose fit and a high waistline, unbuttoning the top to add to the coy vibes.

Rosie sat in front of a white wall with visible wear on the right side of the frame, and a diagonal bright beam of light lit her up for a dramatic shot. This left the upper half of her face in bright light although her left eye was left in the shadows. The light also hit her right hand and the wall behind her.

The stunner’s makeup application included heavy blush and dark lipstick, although she kept things looking natural with her eye makeup. Plus, she wore her hair in a heavy left part with her wavy locks reaching a couple of inches past her shoulder.

The sensation didn’t wear any visible accessories, which left the focus completely on her physique.

Some of the people tagged in the post included photographer David Roemer, makeup artist Nikki DeRoest, and hairstylist Cervantes Maldonado.

Rosie’s fans flooded the comments section with lots of complimentary messages.

“Making it difficult to watch the Oscars, Rosie,” gushed an admirer.

“Jason Statham is one lucky man! Breathtaking. @rosiehw,” raved a second social media user.

“Bare, beige and ALWAYS BEAUTIFUL!!” exclaimed a supporter, referring to the caption.

“And as always…. uniquely you,” declared a follower.

The blonde posted another update on February 3 that also emphasized her cleavage. For that post, she rocked a low-cut dress and closed her eyes for the moody snap. She accessorized simply with a necklace and wore her hair brushed behind her shoulders. She stood in front of a blank wall. Furthermore, the image was reflected vertically at a diagonal on the left side of the frame, making for an abstract photo that appeared in Harper’s Bazaar Australia.