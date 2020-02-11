Swedish Bombshell Anna Nystrom Flaunts Incredible Physique In Figure-Hugging Mini Dress

The model looked stunning in her latest Instagram update.

On Tuesday, Swedish model Anna Nystrom shared a sizzling snap with her 8.5 million Instagram followers.

The photo, taken at an undisclosed location in Sweden, shows the stunner posing outside in front of a white concrete wall. The 27-year-old stood with her shoulders back and her back arched. She turned her body to face away from the photographer and subsequently, gave fans a full view of her gorgeous side profile. Anna looked over her shoulder and gazed into the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips.

The Instagram model sizzled in a long-sleeved, black turtleneck mini dress. The figure-hugging ensemble left little to the imagination and put Anna’s incredible curves on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She also sported sheer tights and black high-heeled boots, that accentuated her long, lean legs. The digital influencer accessorized the sultry look with a pair of sunglasses, worn on her head, and a black shoulder bag from the luxury brand, Yves Saint Laurent.

The blond bombshell styled her long locks in loose waves, giving her additional glamour. She opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The stunning application featured subtle contour, sculpted eyebrows, voluminous lashes, and matte nude lipstick.

The social media sensation left a black heart emoji in the post’s caption.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 53,000 likes. Fans also flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You [are] looking so beautiful,” gushed one fan, adding a string of pink heart emoji to the comment.

“Just love it. You are gorgeous,” added a different devotee.

“More stunningly beautiful with each & every post,” said another commenter.

“Anna your beauty has no boundaries,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The model has not yet responded to the comments.

As fans of Anna are well aware, she is not shy when it comes to flaunting her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post photos of herself that consist of her wearing revealing ensembles. Earlier this week, she drove fans wild by uploading a particularly tantalizing post, in which she showed off her pert derriere in a cheeky white two-piece swimsuit. That post has been liked over 280,000 times since it was shared.