Larsa Pippen Flaunts Killer Cleavage In Sexy Black Top & Distressed Denim

With another new day comes another insanely hot shot from Instagram sensation Larsa Pippen. As those who follow the mother of four on the platform know, Pippen has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her flawless figure in some of the hottest outfits. In the latest Instagram update that was added to her feed, the model absolutely slayed.

In the caption of the shot, the brunette bombshell revealed to fans that she was moving, though she didn’t give any specific details. She appeared to strike a pose on the front porch of her home, putting both hands on her hips and giving a serious stare into the camera. The stunner looked chic in a low-cut black top that had cold shoulder sleeves and showed off ample amounts of cleavage. Pippen wore her top tucked into a pair of boyfriend fit distressed jeans and completed her outfit with a pair of black heels.

Like she normally does, the smokeshow wore her long, dark locks parted in the middle and cascading down her back. She also wore a beautiful application of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter. The post has only been live on her page for a short amount of time, but it’s already earned Kim Kardashian’s BFF a ton of attention from her loyal fans.

In addition to over 19,000 likes, the post has also racked up over 200 comments — a number that continues to grow. Some of the beauty’s fans commented on the photo to let her know that she looked amazing, while countless others raved over her outfit. A few more wished her luck with the move. Some others flooded the comments section with emoji instead of words.

“Beautiful. U love this. U absolutely love this,” one fan gushed, adding a series of red heart emoji.

“You could move in with me,” another Instagram user joked.

“You look better than girls in there [sic] 20s,” chimed in a third follower.

“Omg you are a real heaven on earth,” a fourth added.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Pippen sizzled in another hot photo, that time in a similar fashion-forward outfit. In that particular image, the beauty showcased her gorgeous figure in a pair of tight-fitting sequined pants and a revealing navy top that left little to the imagination. The reality star added another pop of color to the ensemble with a forest green fur jacket that draped perfectly over her shoulders. It comes as no surprise the photo earned the stamp of approval from her legion of fans.