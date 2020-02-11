Jojo Babie Shows Underboob In Tiny Ramones Shirt On Instagram

Jojo Babie has been keeping up on her Instagram page lately with a colorful stream of photos, alternating between new photos, throwbacks, and fan remixes. Today, she shared a brand-new picture that emphasized her underboob as she rocked a tiny Ramones shirt while posing outside.

The sensation stood in the middle of the road, leaning on a short white road barrier with a “Road Closed” sign sitting on the ground beside her. She propped her left knee, played with her locks with her right hand, and placed her left hand by her neck.

She wore a black T-shirt with short sleeves and a cropped cut that left her underboob and toned abs in full view. The top featured the band name in red and their iconic logo in white. Jojo paired it with white athletic shorts with black trim, and it had a skintight fit and a high waistline that rested on her bellybutton.

The model glanced at the camera with a pouty expression on her face, and her bright red lipstick added sex appeal to her look. She wore her hair down in a right part and her long blond locks reached her waist. Jojo further accessorized with a pair of aviator sunglasses with brown lenses. She didn’t wear any visible jewelry other than her usual bellybutton ring.

The photo was taken on a sunny day with clear blue skies, and the sunlight left her skin looking flawless and glowing.

The closed road behind her was deserted, and beside it was an empty field that was sectioned off with chain-link fencing. Beyond that was another street lined with trees.

Jojo’s adoring fans took to the comments section to share their compliments.

“I would open the road for you,” joked a supporter.

“Omg you are smoking hot,” declared a second Instagram user.

Others responded to the flirty caption.

“I’m feeling you always. No matter what your [sic] wearing,” gushed a follower.

“Yes i am totally feeling you you’re so perfect so stunning,” raved an admirer.

Jojo showed off her underboob in another post on January 27 while posing at the beach in a tiny crop tank. The top was white with thin straps, and the phrase “Boobs in the City” written in purple and blue lettering. The model paired it with neon bikini bottoms with extra high yellow straps. Plus, she held a water gun in her right hand and tugged at her shirt with her left hand.