Blond Bombshell Camille Kostek Rocks Revealing Tie-Dye Bikini As She Sits On A Paddle Board

Camille Kostek shared a new update to her Instagram page that has her 716,000 fans raving about her beauty and asking questions about her swimsuit.

On Monday, February 10, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media app to upload a snapshot of herself enjoying a day at the beach in a revealing swimsuit. In her caption, Kostek added a P.S. telling her fans that she answers their questions about her swimsuit in her Stories.

In the Stories, the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl said that she found this bikini at a random boutique in Los Angeles about two years ago. She doesn’t remember the brand, and promised her followers to look at the tag next time she is in that bikini. However, Kostek wondered if she should create a swimwear line of her own and add a similar bikini to it, suggesting this might be a venture she is interested in looking into. The blond stunner also asked if there are any brands interested in working with her.

In her most recent photo, Kostek sat on a paddle board in the water with her legs open on either side. She did not add a geotag to her post or indicate where the picture was taken.

The popular bathing suit in question boasts a boasted a tie-dye print in neon yellow, pink and blue colors. The two-piece set featured a long-sleeved top that clung to Kostek’s chest. The top also featured a zipper that spanned its entire length. Though this detail isn’t super clear in this photo, a previous Instagram post did. The top cut off on her sternum.

Kostek teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms with thick straps that sat high on her sides, accentuating her wide hips. The cut of the bikini also showcased her slender midsection, leaving her abs fully on display.

The post proved to be popular with Kostek’s fans. In under a day of going live, the photo has garnered more than 40,400 likes and upwards of 160 comments, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise Kostek’s beauty, showering her compliments and emoji. They also, of course, asked questions about her swimsuit.

“Love that suit… And you!!!” one user raved, trailing the comment with a red heart emoji.

“Literally obsessed,” replied another fan.

“Girl your body,” a third user chimed in, topping off the message with a heart-eyes emoji.