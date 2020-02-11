Ayesha Curry Is A Smokeshow In Tiny Pink Skirt & Crop Top At New York Fashion Week

Ayesha Curry has been taking New York Fashion Week by storm and her most recent social media share proves it. As those who follow the wife of NBA star Stephen Curry know, the black-haired beauty has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her killer figure in a wide-range of fashion-forward outfits. In the latest update that was added to her feed, the beauty shared three new photos and one video of her time in New York.

In the caption of the post, Curry told her fans that she was wearing her favorite look from the Area show. In the first image, she appeared front and center as she walked in the middle of a crosswalk in the Big Apple. The social media star put her amazing figure on display in an orange crop top that had fringe on the bottom that flaunted her taut tummy. She paired the look with a short pink skirt that featured a slit on the side, showcasing her long and lean legs. Curry added a pair of sky-high gold heels to the ensemble. She looked absolutely flawless.

For the fashion outing, the mother of three wore her long, black locks down and parted in the middle with a number of braids falling down her back. The model also rocked a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. The next video clip in the series showed Curry strutting her stuff as she walked in the street. The final two photos offered different views of her outfit.

The post has only been live for a short time, but it’s already earned her a ton of attention, racking up over 176,000 likes in addition to well over 1,000-plus comments. Some Instagram users commented on the photos to let her know that she looked incredible, while many others raved over her beautiful figure. A few more had no words and opted to weigh in with their choice of emoji instead.

“Looking like a runway model,” one fan gushed, adding a black heart and a heart-eye emoji.

“My fave on you too!! You look good!!” a second social media user excitedly added.

“Wow I love this so much. You are a goddess,” raved a third follower.

This is not the first time in recent weeks that Curry has earned a ton of attention from fans on social media. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the social media star showed off her killer figure in a vibrant orange dress that fit her like a glove. Like her latest post, that one attracted a ton of attention from fans.