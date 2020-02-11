Spoilers For ‘Tuesday’s ‘General Hospital’: Valentin’s Filled With Confidence As He Needles Lulu

Despite some signs that he should be worried about what the future holds for him, Valentin is feeling confident during Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital. Spoilers indicate that he will meet up with Lulu for a bit and he will make it clear that he is not feeling intimidated by her or anything else going on in his life at the moment.

Valentin and Lulu are facing a fierce battle against one another regarding custody of their daughter Charlotte. This fight is in its early stages at this point, with both Valentin and Lulu doing some posturing about how they each believe that they will prevail.

In addition to the Charlotte situation, Valentin is trying to hold onto his claim to the Cassadine legacy. Viewers also saw last week that he appears to be coordinating with Martin to make a move on taking over ELQ, so he’s juggling a lot of heavy-duty issues at the moment.

If Valentin can win each of these battles, he will be close to having everything he wants. He also wants Nina back and he has made that clear, but she is determined to move forward and leave him in her past.

"If I'm not a match to Valentin, then he is not a Cassadine." #GH pic.twitter.com/iLIT7wWnDD — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 11, 2020

During his seemingly contentious meetup with Lulu, Valentin will tell her that his legal issues should all disappear in a few hours. Lulu understandably raises her eyebrows at this confident declaration, but she likely isn’t surprised that he is acting so boldly about this.

It seems likely that Valentin is referring to the DNA test Alexis is taking. Despite the stunning revelation that Valentin supposedly isn’t Mikkos’ son, he seems sure that the DNA test will confirm that he is.

If Valentin can prove he is indeed a Cassadine, he likely thinks he can retain a claim on the family money. Access to those funds would allow him to move ahead with his ELQ plans and financially allow him to fight to maintain custody of Charlotte. It seems likely that he figures that once all of this falls into place, he can eventually convince Nina to return to him.

These days, Valentin is accustomed to getting what he wants. General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps suggest that he will continue acting bold and confident as he makes an announcement of some nature during Thursday’s show.

General Hospital spoilers have not yet revealed what will come of the DNA test. However, teasers do indicate that Valentin is about to face some major obstacles. He’s going to be hit with dark, life-changing developments and it sounds like he probably won’t be in a position to needle Lulu very soon.

Is Valentin really about to get his comeuppance? What’s on the way is said to be a crushing blow for him, but Valentin isn’t one to let things get the best of him for long.

The weekly preview has hinted that Valentin will at least consider taking drastic action. However, General Hospital spoilers hint that there is much more to come on this front and fans know that Valentin should never be underestimated or counted out.