‘Professional Smokeshow’ Kindly Myers Rocks Daringly Cheeky White Bikini By The Beach

Kindly Myers shared a smoking hot new photo to her Instagram feed this week that is getting noticed for all of the right reasons.

The professional smokeshow took to her account on Tuesday to tantalize her 1.8 million followers with the eye-popping photo that sent temperatures soaring on her page. The image was taken outside by a beautiful beach and saw Kindly posing on her knees on top of a blue-striped lounge chair. She turned her head back toward the camera to gaze at it with a sultry stare while showing off her curvaceous backside in a skimpy bikini that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

Kindly sent pulses racing in her itty-bitty white two-piece that popped against her deep, all-over tan. The swimwear included a halter-style top with thin, string straps that tied in dainty bows and showcased her toned arms. Her audience was also able to get a glimpse of its too-small triangle-shaped cups that teased an eyeful of cleavage — though nobody seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

Upping the ante of the blond bombshell’s beach day ensemble were her matching bikini bottoms. The crocheted number boasted a daringly cheeky and high-cut style that left her pert derriere and sculpted legs exposed in their entirety. Meanwhile, its thin waistband sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

Kindly opted not to add any jewelry or even shoes to her barely-there look, allowing her flawless figure to take center stage. She wore her platinum blond hair down in beachy waves that were gathered to one side of her head and spilled over her shoulder. The babe also rocked a full face of makeup that included a glossy nude lip, dusting of highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features and piercing brown eyes pop.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the social media sensation’s latest Instagram upload with love. The sizzling shot has racked up more than 8,500 likes after just two hours on the platform, and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the upload as well, where many left compliments for Kindly’s jaw-dropping display.

“Super hot,” one person wrote.

Another said that Kindly had a “gorgeous body.”

“Can’t take my eyes off of you, you look beautiful,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Kindly has shown some skin on her Instagram feed. Another recent addition to her page was taken selfie-style and saw her rocking an impossibly tiny plaid bikini that left very little to the imagination. That look also proved popular, earning nearly 23,000 likes.