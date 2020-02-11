Anllela Sagra Shows Off Incredible Abs In Cut-Out Swimsuit On Instagram

Anllela Sagra has been sharing some sizzling pics on her Instagram page lately. Yet, her newest snap was arguably more eye-catching than usual, showcasing her abs in an unforgettable way. The stunning fitness model posed in a cut-out swimsuit and revealed her muscular physique for all her fans to see, with many flooding the comments section to gush about her share.

The sensation stood with her body facing the camera straight-on and glanced down with a small pout on her face, tugging at the top of her swimsuit to show off her underboob.

The one-piece was blue with leaf accents and pink stripes throughout, and a large cutout in the center left her midriff completely bare. It also had thick straps and a high leg cut that allowed her to flaunt her bare hips.

The model wore her hair down in a side part with her wavy hair falling around both shoulders, and her makeup was hard to see thanks to the harsh lighting of the shot. She didn’t wear any visible accessories, which left the focus on her figure.

The photo was taken on a sunny day with clear skies, and the sunlight shined on Anllela’s body and left her bronzed skin looking glistening and impeccable. This further accentuated her impressive abs, but left her eyes in the shadows.

Behind her was a short concrete wall with two lamps mounted on it plus a small white fence door.

She tagged Cristina Pilo in the post, a self-proclaimed “beauty connoisseur and health coach,” according to her Instagram bio. A content creator, Mike “Ohrangu” Tang, was also tagged.

Fans had plenty to say about the picture.

“Effortlessly amazing every time!” exclaimed an admirer.

“Hard work and discipline there @anllela_sagra,” observed a second social media user.

“Omg amazing abs. My role model,” declared a supporter.

But not everyone was on board.

“Photoshop…” wrote a fan, who didn’t seem to think the image was real.

Others hinted that the update was a throwback and not a current picture of Anllela.

The bombshell posted another photo of herself rocking the same swimsuit a couple of days ago. However, she showed off her bare derrière instead, tugging at the sides of her one-piece with both hands. She glanced down at the ground over her left shoulder and allowed her curly hair to cascade down her back. This angle revealed that the ensemble had a low back neckline that complemented the cutout in the front.