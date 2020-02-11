Hot Military Wife Kayla Moody Flaunts Perky Derriere In Skimpy Micro Bikini

The model left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram update.

On Tuesday, February 11, Kayla Moody made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a suggestive snap on Instagram.

The provocative picture, taken by the professional photographer Tyson Gardner, shows the “proud military wife” striking a seductive pose in a pool of water. She flaunted her fit physique in a black micro bikini. The skimpy swimsuit left little to the imagination and put her incredible curves on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Kayla kept the sexy look relatively simple and did not wear any accessories.

She kneeled and faced away from the camera, flaunting her pert derriere. She held a dripping white wash cloth above her body, as she looked over her shoulder to gaze into the camera, with her mouth slightly open.

For the photo shoot, the blond bombshell enlisted the help of hairdresser Waqqas Sheikh to style her long locks in tousled waves. Los Angeles-based makeup artist Michelle Cuevas also enhanced Kayla’s already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. The striking application included subtle contour, glowing highlighter, sculpted eyebrows, and voluminous lashes.

In the caption, the social media star asked her followers if they would be willing to assist her in washing herself.

Fans flocked to the comments section to assure Kayla that they were up for the task.

“Anytime just give me a call,” wrote one commenter.

Many of Kayla’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“Awesome picture. You are amazing,” gushed a fan.

“You have a fantastic body,” added a different devotee.

“Perfect photo showing off [your] curves,” chimed in a third Instagram user, adding a string of heart-eye, kissing face, and red heart emoji to the comment.

Some followers, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Kayla has not yet responded to the comments.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 6,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the model is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post rather racy content that pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, she uploaded a tantalizing picture, in which she wore a cleavage baring leopard-print mini dress. That post has been liked over 10,000 times since it was shared.