Cuban Bombshell Aylen Alvarez Shows Off Extreme Curves In Skimpy Monokini For Hot New Update

Aylen Alvarez posted a hot new update to her Instagram to share with her 3.7 million the details about a swimsuit she wore during a recent vacation.

On Tuesday, February 11, the Cuban bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a sweltering snapshot of herself in the suit that showcases her extreme curves. In the caption, Alvarez said that she has received so many direct messages and comments asking about the swimsuit that she decided to share its details.

For the photo, Alvarez stood in front of a full-length mirror while holding her phone next to her body to capture the selfie. The brunette beauty was indoors near a door that open into what looks to be a bathroom. Alvarez did not add a geotag to her post to indicate where the selfie was taken.

The Caribbean beauty rocked a monokini that boasts a print of brown spots against a nude background, creating an animal-like pattern. The top has two thick straps that go over the model’s shoulders, which widen over her chest creating triangles that meet in the middle. The cut of the suit plunges into her chest, putting her ample cleavage on display.

The bathing suit features a large cutout in the stomach, with spaghetti straps crisscrossing over her midsection, leaving her toned abs in full evidence.

The sides of the suit connect the top and bottom. Its high-cut legs come up high on Alvarez’s body, highlighting her wide hips and contrasting them with her itty bitty waistline. As the model indicated in her caption, her bathing suit is from Shein.com. Alvarez also shared that users interested in purchasing items from the brand can enjoy a 15 percent discount by using her special code.

In the snapshot, Alvarez wore her dark tresses in a slight side part and styled down. Her straight strands fall behind her shoulder, coming to a rest on her back. The model looked at her phone screen with intent eyes and a half-smile. She accessorized her look with a simple gold chain necklace.

Unsurprisingly, the photo was a hit with her fans. Within minutes of going live, the post has garnered more than 2,400 likes and upwards of 80 comments, suggesting it will continue to attract interactions in the coming hours.

Users of the social media app flocked to the comments section to praise Alvarez’s beauty, showering her with compliments and emoji.

“[Y]ou are amazing and the most beautiful,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a string of emoji depicting smileys, fire and hearts.

“Beautiful,” replied another fan.

“Happy Tuesday beautiful,” a third fan added.