Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Rocks Booty Shorts & Multi-Colored Bra In Hot New Gym Selfie

Suzy Cortez‘s most recent social media share is driving her fans wild. As those who follow the black-haired beauty on Instagram know, she has lovingly become known as “Miss BumBum,” thanks to her pert derrière. The stunner has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her killer figure in everything from bikinis to lingerie and other revealing outfits. In the latest update that was shared for her fans, the beauty dropped jaws in a selfie.

In the caption of the shot, the model tagged herself at a gym. She stood front and center with a ton of workout equipment just behind her. The Instagram sensation showcased her rock-hard figure while clad in a pair of tiny, patterned booty shorts. The bottoms tied on the side and showed off her toned and tanned legs. She paired the look with a multi-colored bra that flaunted plenty of cleavage and put her sculpted abs on display.

To go along with the workout theme, Cortez rocked a pair of white sneakers and a silver watch. Even though she appeared to be in the middle of a sweat session, she wore her long, dark locks down and straight. She also had on a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and eyeshadow. The post has only been live on her page for about an hour, but it’s already earning rave reviews from her fans.

In addition to well over 4,000 likes, the post has racked up an impressive 50 comments — a number that only continues to grow as time goes on. Some followers took to the comments section to let Cortez know that she looked spectacular, while many others raved over her fit figure. A few more had no words and opted to comment with emoji instead. Most of the comments were in Spanish, though some were in English.

“Beautiful body beautiful woman,” one fan gushed.

“Fit babe,” a second follower raved, adding a series of flames to the end of their comment.

“Always goddess,” a third wrote, in addition to a few emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the social media stunner sizzled in another hot photo that was shared with fans. Cortez quite literally let it all hang out, going topless while pushing together her breasts with her hands as her long, dark locks draped over them. She also rocked a pair of lacy gloves for that shot. It comes as no shock that the photo earned a ton of attention.