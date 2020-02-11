Miami Model Genesis Lopez Brings On The Heat In Black Lace Lingerie

Half-Brazilian, half-Japanese bombshell Genesis Lopez showed off her curvaceous body in a skimpy lingerie set for her latest Instagram post. The bikini model published the photo to her feed Tuesday, February 11. Her 4.8 million followers are used to seeing her posing in skimpy bikini sets and intimates, and her latest update did not disappoint.

In the snapshot, the model posed indoors in what seems like a bathroom. She knelt on a white tiled floor. The stunner tilted her head, closing her eyes as she tugged on her thong as if to tease her fans even more.

For the photo, Genesis sizzled in a black minuscule bra made from a sheer material with lace detailing, which appeared to be cut too tiny for her enormous chest. It offered a copious view of her buxom curves, which were clearly visible in the see-through piece. Boasting thin spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline, the undergarment barely contained her ample assets, exposing a generous amount of cleavage. The Instagram influencer wore matching undies that left little to the imagination.

Her enviable curves, toned midsection, and thighs were put on full display, much to the delight of her fans. She accessorized the sultry look with a pair of dainty hoop earrings and an apple watch.

The brunette stunner styled her dark locks in sleek, straight strands that cascaded down her back. Genesis opted to wear a full face of makeup, an application that included sculpted brows, subtle contour, faux lashes, shimmering eye shadow, and lip gloss.

In the caption, Genesis greeted her fans and wished everyone to have an awesome day. Her latest Instagram update was a huge hit with her legion of fans. It gained more than 50,00 likes and over 600 comments in just an hour of being live on the social media platform. Many of her fans flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments and praises. Other followers couldn’t find the right words, instead opting for a flame or a red heart emoji.

“Just made my Tuesday really happy!!!” a fellow influencer commented.

“Girl, your body is insane!!” another admirer gushed.

“Thank you so much!! I hope you have a great day as well. Looking amazing as always,” a third social media user wrote, adding a combination of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Perfect and sensual body,” a fourth Instagram user added.

In a recent report by The Inquisitr, the Miami-based model posted another sultry snapshot from her recent vacation in Las Vegas. In it, she rocked a body-hugging dark gray mini dress that clung to her curves.