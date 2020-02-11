‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Rocks Skimpy String Bikini In Photo Taken ‘Right Before’ She Got Pregnant

Lauren Drain put on a sexy display in the most recent photo that was added to her wildly popular Instagram page. As fans of the blond bombshell know, Drain has been named the “World’s Sexiest Nurse” by her followers, and she regularly showcases her rock-hard body on the social media platform. In the latest update that was added to her feed, Drain stunned in some insanely sexy swimwear.

In the caption of the shot, the beauty tagged her location in Exuma, Bahamas where she posed for a photo with her husband. The setting was picture-perfect with a gorgeous blue ocean just at their backs. Drain wrapped her legs around her hubby as he held her in his arms and smiled big for the camera. Drain put her amazing figure on display in a skimpy string bikini that left little to the imagination, showcasing her taut tummy and toned legs. The fitness model completed her look by wearing her long, blond locks in a half-up style.

Drain’s husband also put his sculpted figure on display in a pair of blue swim trunks while his muscular arms took center stage in the shot. The couple looked nothing short of spectacular. In the caption of the image, Drain told her followers that the photo was actually snapped right before she got pregnant with her first child. In just a short time of going live, the photo has earned the social media sensation rave reviews.

In addition to over 28,000 likes, the post has also earned over 170 comments, and that number continues to slowly rise. Some followers commented on the shot to let Lauren know that she looks amazing, while a few more just chimed in using emoji rather than words.

“Do u ever look at the pics from right before u got pregnant and think to yourself, dang no wonder! Lol!! I mean look at how amazing I look!!” one fan raved, adding a single red heart emoji.

“He’s a very fortunate man… I am happy for him and a little jealous….” a second follower added.

“Lol the pigs face is perfect. So are you tho,” one more admirer commented, in addition to a few flame emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Drain sizzled in another smoking hot look, that time in a yellow swimsuit. In the post, the stunner wasn’t coy as she flaunted her killer figure in a thong-cut one-piece that dipped low down her back, offering views of her tanned shoulders as well as her pert derriere. That post also earned rave reviews from fans.