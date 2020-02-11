Macaulay Culkin Details Last Time He Saw Michael Jackson, Says Late King Of Pop ‘Never Did Anything’ To Him

The former child star stands by his previous comments about the fallen 'Thriller' singer.

Macaulay Culkin says Michael Jackson never did anything harmful to him, but that if he had he would speak about it. The Home Alone star, now 39, opened up about his relationship with the late pop star in a new cover story for Esquire.

In the wide-ranging interview, Culkin revealed that Jackson befriended him after he starred as Kevin McCallister in Home Alone in the early 1990s. Culkin said he would hang out at Jackson’s Neverland Ranch and they would prank-call people. The two, bonded by their pasts as child stars, had a close friendship despite their 22-year age difference.

Culkin revealed that the last time he saw Michael Jackson was in the men’s room at the Santa Barbara County Superior Courthouse in 2005 when he was 24 and the “Thriller” singer was 46.

At the time, Culkin was testifying in Jackson’s defense in the People v. Michael Jackson trial.

When Jackson came into the bathroom and saw Culkin, he laughed and said, “We better not talk. I don’t want to influence your testimony.” The two friends then hugged, and Jackson was ultimately acquitted of the sexual abuse allegations in that case.

In the aftermath of HBO’s 2019 Leaving Neverland documentary in which two former friends of Jackson’s detailed acts of alleged sexual abuse when they spent time with him as young boys, Culkin shot down questioning about people’s assumptions that the pop icon had a sexual interest in him.

“He never did anything to me,” Culkin told Esquire. “I never saw him do anything. And especially at this flash point in time, I’d have no reason to hold anything back. The guy has passed on. If anything—I’m not gonna say it would be stylish or anything like that, but right now is a good time to speak up. And if I had something to speak up about, I would totally do it. But no, I never saw anything; he never did anything.”

Culkin, who is the godfather to Michael’s daughter Paris Jackson, has never wavered in his defense of the late superstar. In contrast, last year, after Leaving Neverland dropped, longtime Jackson supporter Corey Feldman changed his tune on supporting the late King of Pop.

After the in-depth interviews with Jackson’s accusers made headlines, Feldman, who has been vocal about past abuse he suffered from men in the industry who were not Jackson, said there is a point where as an advocate for victims, he must at least consider what they are saying. At the time, Feldman said that while nothing sexual ever occurred with him and Jackson, he could no longer publicly defend the late singer.