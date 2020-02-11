Cosplay Model Liz Katz Teases Incredible Cleavage In Latest Instagram Update

The cosplayer sizzled in her revealing ensemble.

On Monday, February 10, cosplay model Liz Katz delighted fans by sharing a sizzling snap on Instagram.

The photo shows the 31-year-old posing in her bathroom. She stood with her hands on her knees, in front of her bathtub. Numerous bottles of shampoo and bodywash can be seen on the bathtub ledge. Liz tilted her head as she gazed directly into the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips.

The digital influencer flaunted her fantastic figure in a ribbed, cropped gray hooded sweatshirt and a pair of blue-and-white striped underwear. Liz’s ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the plunging top, much to the delight of her audience. The revealing ensemble also put her toned midsection and curvaceous hips on full display.

The blond beauty styled her hair in a ponytail and opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. Liz applied highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose, making her skin look absolutely radiant. She also accentuated her beautiful blue eyes with shimmering white eyeshadow and a few coats of mascara. In addition, she sported light peach blush and sculpted eyebrows.

In the caption, the social media sensation stated that she is “more than a handful” and implied that not many people can “handle” her.

Many of Liz’s admirers quickly flocked to the comments section to assure her that they were up for the challenge.

“I’m not sure but it would be fun to find out,” wrote one follower, adding a smiling face emoji to the comment.

“@lizkatzoffical a beautiful woman such as yourself? I believe I’d do everything I can to make sure I’m able to handle you,” added a different devotee.

“I know I could and it would be a ton of fun,” said another commenter.

“@lizkatzoffical you are by far one of the absolute most beautiful [women] I’ve ever seen, I think we’d handle each other juuuust [sic] fine,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 65,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the expert cosplayer has shown off her unbelievable body on social media. Recently, she uploaded a similar picture, in which she wore the same risque outfit while also striking a pose in her bathroom. In that picture, however, she faced away from the camera to expose her pert derriere. She explained in the caption that she “mooned” the camera in reference to the Snow Moon that occured last weekend.