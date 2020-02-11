‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Glittery Gown For Hot New Selfie

Thylane Blondeau‘s most recent social media share is one of her best yet. As fans know, the bombshell has been named “The Most Beautiful Girl in the World” and she regularly shares photos and videos on her feed to keep her followers entertained. In the latest update that was added to her wildly popular page, Blondeau looked nothing short of picture-perfect.

In the caption of the shot, Blondeau did not specifically tag her location, but she appeared front and center in what appears to be a behind-the-scenes shot of a photoshoot. The smokeshow covered part of her face with one hand and held the other in front of her as she snapped a selfie. The social media star was only photographed from the chest up and rocked a low-cut glittery dress that showed ample amounts of cleavage. Her beautifully manicured nails were also on display.

In the image, the stunner showed off the tattoo near her elbow as well. She wore her long, dark locks pulled back in a high bun, in addition to a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, and blush. In the caption of the post, she kept things simple and only included an alien emoji. The post has not been live on her account for very long, but it’s already earning her a ton of attention from fans.

In addition to over 159,000 likes, the post has also racked up an impressive 300-plus comments. Some Instagram users took to the comments section to let Blondeau know that she looked amazing, while countless others raved about her figure. A few more had no words and opted to flood the comments section with emoji instead.

“Hi Thylane. Idk if you remember me but I missed you and love you so much!” one fan gushed, adding a few red heart emoji to the end of the post.

“U are always amazing. U r my inspiration i also want to become model!!!” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“All ur fans love you thylane ur given my life meaning and i hope one day you will follow me cause with out people like you in my life id be a nobody,” wrote a third follower.

