‘Playboy’ Model Brennah Black Gets Steamy In A Daring Black Lingerie Set On Instagram

Brennah Black sizzled in some strappy lingerie for her latest Instagram update. The Playboy model shared the photo with her fans on Monday.

In the sultry post, Brennah looked gorgeous as she sat on a couch in a black bra and matching panties. The ensemble boasted multiple straps that wrapped around the model’s body.

Brennah flaunted her toned arms, ample cleavage, flat tummy, impressive abs, curvy hips, and long, lean legs in the shot as she posed with her legs crossed and gave a seductive stare into the camera.

The blond bombshell had her long, golden locks parted in the center and styled in sleek, straight strands the hung down her back. She also opted for a full face of makeup.

The glam look consisted of defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and dramatic black eyeliner. She added a shimmering highlighter to her face, pink blush on the apples of her cheeks, and a dark berry-colored lipstick on her plump pout. She completed the look with a bronzed tan all over her body.

In the caption of the photo, Brennah told her fans that soulmate friendships exist, and then tagged two of her close friends.

Meanwhile, many of Brennah’s 530,000-plus followers flocked to show their support for the post, which gained more than 420 comments and nearly 11,000 likes in the first 14 hours after it was uploaded.

“You’re amazing person who would be a great friend,” one of Brennah’s followers stated in the comments section.

“You could be wearing a t shirt a pair of baggy grey sweatpants and still look sexy,” another loyal fan wrote.

“It feels like you are staring into my soul right now! Gorgeous eyes, and stunning photo,” remarked a third social media user.

“It’s easy to look at how stunning your figure is, but your eyes are so amazing. I love this photo of your Brennah. It’s so beautiful just like you. Hope you have a great day,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brennah’s fans have become accustom to seeing the model show off a lot of skin in her racy online photos.

Earlier this week, Brennah rocked nothing but a see-through white jacket as she opted to go without pants in a new photo shoot. The Instagram hottie flaunted her bare backside in the shots as she held a light blue ball.

That post was a big hit among Brennah Black’s fans. To date, the snap has earned over 12,000 likes and nearly 400 comments.