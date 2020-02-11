Asian Smokeshow Dannie Riel Sips Vodka Straight From The Bottle In Black String Bikini

Dannie Riel’s most recent Instagram share is proving to be one of her hottest yet. As those who follow the Asian bombshell on the social media platform know, Riel regularly flaunts her gorgeous figure for the camera in a wide-variety of NSFW outfits including bikinis, lingerie, and plenty of other revealing ensembles as well. In the most recent video clip that was added to her page, Riel sizzled in some smoking hot swimwear.

In the caption of the clip, the model geo-tagged her location at The Big Island in Hawaii where she appeared to be on a large balcony. The model looked like she was in her element, standing front and center and showing off her drinking skills by holding a huge bottle of Grey Goose and taking a big sip. She washed the vodka down with a beverage that was in a can while showing off her killer figure.

The model left very little to the imagination in a black string bikini that showed off ample amounts of cleavage as well as her taut tummy and toned and tanned legs. Riel also used the dog filter in the video while wearing her long, blond locks in pigtail braids. She also rocked a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. Since the post went live on her page, it’s earned her a ton of attention from her legion of fans.

In addition to well over 17,000 likes, the post has racked up an impressive 190-plus comments and that number only continues to climb. Some of the beauty’s followers took to the post to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her figure. A few more just let her know that they are huge fans while others were left speechless and commented with emoji rather than words.

“Oh, okay. Showin’ off the hard work. Proud of you!,” one fan raved, adding a few praying hand emoji.

“Marvelous body.. dream of you honey,” another Instagrammer chimed in, adding a few red heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“Nice body curves btw. You look amazing,” a third Instagrammer added.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Riel stunned in another NSFW outfit, that time lingerie. While clad in a low-plunging black one-piece, the model sprawled out in bed, flaunting her toned and tanned legs and derriere, as well as a lot of cleavage. It comes as no surprise that the post racked up a ton of attention with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.