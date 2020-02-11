Brunette Bombshell Ana Cheri Struts On The Beach In A Minuscule Pink Bikini In Sizzling New Video

Ana Cheri delighted her 12.4 million Instagram followers with an eye-popping new post that sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

The latest addition to the brunette bombshell’s account was shared on Tuesday and was an instant hit with her fans. It included a 50-second video from her recent vacation to the Bahamas, which she noted in the caption was captured via drone by her husband Ben Moreland.

The gorgeous white sand and near-cloudless blue skies made for a stunning scene, as did the beautiful Bahamian waters, which Ana said were “magical.” But while the view was nothing short of breathtaking, it was Ana herself that captivated her followers by showing off her impressive physique in a minuscule bikini that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

Ana looked absolutely incredible as she strutted along the sand in her hot pink two-piece that popped against her deep, all-over tan. The set included a skimpy, triangle-style top with thin straps that showcased her toned arms. It also boasted minuscule cups and a plunging neckline that combined together to make for a seriously busty display of cleavage that proved impossible to be ignored as the babe soaked up the sun.

Ana also sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms in the bold color that were equally-as risque as the top half of her swimwear, if not more. The daringly high-cut number showcased the Instagram hottie’s sculpted legs, while its cheeky thong design left her pert derriere exposed in its entirety. Meanwhile, its thick waistband was pulled high up on the babe’s hips, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection.

Ana completed her barely-there beach day ensemble with a pair of trendy round sunglasses with pink, polarized lenses. She wore her dark tresses down, which were completely soaked from the water that flowed in over her as she relaxed in the sand.

Unsurprisingly, the model’s latest social media upload was a huge hit with her fans. As of this writing, the video has been viewed over 21,000 times and has racked up over 12,000 likes after just 35 minutes of going live to Instagram. Dozens of fans took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well to leave compliments for the Ana’s jaw-dropping display.

“You’re so unbelievably gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“You. Are. Goals.” said another.

“You’re even more beautiful than the beach,” commented a third.

Ana has been delighting fans with a number of photos and videos from her tropical vacation. Another recent addition to her feed saw her enjoying another beach day in a mismatched bikini that left very little to the imagination. That look also proved popular, earning more than 276,000 likes.