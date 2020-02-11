Rose McGowan Says Snoop Dogg Is ‘Terrorizing’ Gayle King, Calls Kobe Bryant A ‘Hero’ For Apology Letter

The actress says Kobe's apology letter makes him a hero

Rose McGowan has come to Gayle King‘s defense and accused Snoop Dogg of “terrorizing” her after releasing his harsh video bashing the talk show host. The actress also praised Kobe Bryant for writing an apology letter to the accuser in his sexual assault case.

The former Charmed actress who accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, and has been at the forefront of the #MeToo movement posted on social media to offer support for King and Washington Post journalist, Felicia Sonmez. She specifically called out Snoop Dogg for his video directed towards the CBS News personality for posing questions about Kobe Bryant’s legacy to Lisa Leslie.

“Snoop & others it’s time to stop terrorizing @gayleking & @feliciasonmez,” the 46-year-old tweeted, “Truth hurts. Death hurts. Grow the f*ck up. Kobe stopped hurting women, so can you.”

Although King released a video apologizing for the clip of her asking Leslie about Bryant’s assault case she is apparently “not doing well,” according to her friend Oprah Winfrey. Sonmez was reinstated in her job after being suspended for tweets sent shortly after Bryant’s tragic death.

McGowan’s tweet was not only meant to address the rapper, and others she felt are harassing King, but she heaped praise on Bryant for taking the time to write an apology to the 19-year-old woman who accused him of sexual assault in 2003.

“You want to know why Kobe Bryant is a hero? He apologized to a hurt young woman,” the actress wrote.

She also included a screen grab of the former NBA player’s apology written around the time of the court case.

“First, I want to apologize to the young woman involved in this incident. I want to apologize to her for my behavior that night and the consequences she has suffered in the last year,” the letter reads.

Bryant’s letter closes with him stating that he came to realization that even though he believed the sexual encounter was consensual the woman did not.

Some Twitter users were surprised to see McGowan refer to Bryant as a hero and responded quite negatively to her tweet. There were accusations of her only posting this in an attempt to remain relevant.

“Why is rose McGowan trying to be relevant…if anyone needs to grow up it’s u…all this me too movement is doing is tarnishing Kobe’s name,” one person responded.

While others thanked McGowan for taking the time to praise Bryant.

After hearing about the threatening responses King received, Snoop Dogg released a followup video saying he wished no harm on the news anchor, and was offended anyone implied he had threatened the 65-year-old.