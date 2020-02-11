Jennifer Lopez Explains Why She Pole Danced At The Super Bowl

JLo's speaking out about her risque moves after getting some backlash.

Jennifer Lopez opened up about her somewhat controversial decision to dance on a pole during her 2020 Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira. The 50-year-old mom of two spoke out about her impressive moves in a new interview after she caught some heat for incorporating a pole routine into the 14-minute show on February 2.

The star was asked about her routine during a new interview with Entertainment Tonight this week, where she explained that it was inspired by her critically acclaimed role as stripper Ramona Vega in the 2019 movie Hustlers.

“She’s gonna live forever. This is the end of awards season but it’s definitely not the end for Ramona,” JLo teased while speaking at the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards, where she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for the role.

“It was such a skill to learn,” the mom of two then continued of her risqué pole dancing moves, which at one point saw her holding on to the pole with nothing but the strength of her thighs.

“I just knew at this time it would be a fun thing for the audience,” Jennifer then added of her decision to put her moves front and center during the big football game.

But while she and Shakira were widely praised for their sexy and empowering Super Bowl LIV halftime performance, Jennifer did catch some heat after the energetic show aired live across the globe from Miami, Florida’s, Hard Rock Stadium.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, several viewers flocked to social media to call out the star over her risqué move as some claimed it was overly sexual and inappropriate for a family-friendly football game.

Jennifer wrapped her legs around the pole for her performance while wearing a skin-tight flesh-colored and silver bodysuit that showed off her jaw dropping curves.

She then spun around with her arms stretched out either side of her while performing a slowed down version of her 1999 hit “Waiting For Tonight”.

But it sounds like Jennifer definitely isn’t letting the naysayers get to her.

In the same ET interview this week, the star opened up about being joined on stage by her 11-year-old daughter, Emme, who the “On The Floor” singer shares with her former husband, Marc Anthony. Emme stole the show with her rendition of her mom’s hit “Let’s Get Loud” and they performed the Bruce Springsteen classic “Born in the USA” together.

“She and I were just so happy doing it,” JLo told the outlet, suggesting that she has no regrets about her stellar show. “It wasn’t a tearful thing, it was a celebratory thing!” she added.