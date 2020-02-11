Bombshell Cindy Prado Flaunts Figure in Cleavage-Baring Mini Dress

Miami-based model Cindy Prado put her curves on display Tuesday in a sexy mini dress that hugged her body in all the right places. The beauty updated her Instagram page with a triple-photo post that showed her wearing the sexy number while enjoying pleasant temperatures outside.

Cindy’s dress was made from a peach, white and blue print fabric that flattered her bronze skin tone. It featured off-the-shoulder, puffy short sleeves and a low-cut neckline that showed off plenty of her cleavage. Ruched seams down the front and on the sides of the dress accentuated her hourglass shape. The number’s hemline went just below her booty, showing off her toned thighs.

The pictures showed the stunner standing outside in front of palm trees and other topical foliage. Two of the snapshots showed her from the top of her thighs up. In one image, Cindy placed her hands on her waist with a serious expression on her face as her hair fell over one shoulder. The other photo showed her as she ran her hand through her hair. She stood with her hips cocked to one side, showing off her curves.

The remaining snap showed Cindy rom a close angle, giving her fans a good look at her ample chest and her pretty face. With her long hair falling over part of her face and shoulders, she gave the camera a sultry look.

Cindy’s makeup looked flawless. Dark brows, smoky eyeshadow and thick lashes framed her eyes. She wore blush on the apples of her cheeks and a nude shade on her lips. She also wore a bold red color on her nails and accessorized her chic look with layered necklaces, a bracelet, a few rings and hoop earrings.

In the post’s caption, Cindy said it was a beautiful day. She also mentioned that the cute dress came from online retailer Runaway the Label.

Many fans showered her with compliments.

“You get lovelier every day,” one admirer told her.

“Beautiful day and a Beautiful life for a Beautiful person!! Best on IG!! Seriously Cindy!! Good as it gets! Happy Valentine’s day!” a second fan wrote.

“so pretty, love these pics!!” said a third admirer.

“Turning heads wherever you go,” a fourth Instagram user commented.

Cindy probably does turn heads everywhere she goes. She has a figure to die for and a lovely face to boot. It does not hurt that the stunner knows how to work the camera. Along with sexy dresses, she also likes to show off her cures in skimpy swimwear. Last month, she looked sensational in a sexy black one-piece as she enjoyed sitting beside a pool.