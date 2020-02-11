Aussie Stunner Casey Costelloe Flaunts Perky Booty In Orange Thong Bikini While Waiting For The Sun

Casey Costelloe rocks her bikini whether or not there is sunshine. In a recent Instagram photo, the Aussie model stunned as she showcased her curves in an orange two-piece.

Casey looked gorgeous as she flaunted her perky booty, tiny waist, curvy hips, toned arms, flat tummy, and ample bust in an orange thong bikini on Monday.

The model wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part and styled in loose waves that fell over her shoulder, down her back and across her face. She accessorized the look with a pair of round sunglasses as she posed on a yacht.

Casey rocked a natural makeup look in the pic. The application included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and nude lips. She also sported a shimmering highlighter on her face and a bronzed glow all over her body.

In the background of the photo, other boats and rolling hills can be seen, as well as a cloudy gray sky. In the caption, Casey told her fans that she was wondering if the sun was ever going to make it’s return, and added that she’s growing tired of watching Netflix while waiting for a sunny day.

Many of Casey’s 761,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to show their love for the bikini snap. The photo garnered more than 45,000 likes and over 800 comments since it was uploaded to her account.

“Anyway without sun you look totally amazing and so sensational,” one of Casey’s followers stated in the comments section.

“Wow. I’m speechless!!! U r so beautiful,” remarked another adoring fan.

“Wow you are looking very gorgeous and that is a lovely bikini you have,” a third social media user wrote.

“OMG Casey! I see you boo! You are just stunning and that bikini is to die for! Loving everything about this photo. Honestly, it may be my favorite of you of all time. Lovin all of your posts lately girl!” a fourth person commented.

As fans already know, Casey has become a total bikini queen on Instagram. The model is often seen rocking tiny two-piece suits and serving up sultry looks for the camera.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Casey recently sent temperatures soaring when she posed in a skimpy gray bikini. She tugged at her high-cut bottoms and shared a flirty smirk for her fans to enjoy.

That post was another popular one for Casey Costelloe. To date, it has racked up more than 22,000 likes and over 550 comments for the blond bombshell.