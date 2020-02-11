Marie Osmond, 60, Is Ageless In New Instagram Share

Marie Osmond, 60, is ageless in a new Instagram share taken on the set of her CBS series The Talk.

The entertainer posted a photo of herself alongside husband and wife duo Vanessa and Nick Lachey when the two appeared as guests on the daily chatfest.

Standing between Nick and Vanessa, Marie is a vision in a floral dress that clings to her every curve.

The singer, actress and NutriSystem spokesperson is seen in the pic wearing a black garment that is adorned with multicolored splashes of color. These include pink, white, purple and yellow, which help break up the dark overall color of the stylish dress.

Marie’s curves were enhanced by the cut of the frock, which featured a modest, scoop neckline and a skirt that fell below her knees. She wore a duo of what appears to be delicate pearl necklaces with the garment.

With the dress, Marie donned an open shoe with a thicker crisscross strap across the front of her foot, which ended in her favorite high heels.

Marie’s flawless makeup, expertly done by her daughter Brianna who works as her makeup artist on The Talk, enhances the ageless beauty of the singer.

One of Marie’s most envious features is her perfectly arched eyebrows, which were filled in with powder to enhance their natural curve. Darker eyeliner on the top and bottom of her lashes draws attention to her peepers, which are finished off with lots of black mascara for length and definition.

Natural-looking blush and lipstick finished off the beloved entertainer’s look.

Marie’s hair was blown out full in her trademark style, with a sweep over her right eye.

Fans were in awe of Marie’s style and complimented her in the comments section of the social media sharing site.

“Marie you’re just beautiful woman and an inspiration to all us women. Love you!!” said one fan.

“Your dress is very flattering on you…pretty as always,” said a second admirer of the entertainer.

“Beautiful picture. You are Still Stunning,” noted a third fan.

Vanessa and Nick appeared happy to stand alongside the entertainment legend in the image. Both looked casual and chic for their appearance.

Vanessa wore a black turtleneck with a charcoal grey pencil skirt for her appearance on the CBS talker, which also boasts Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne, Eve and Sheryl Underwood as panelists.

Nick kept it casual with dark-colored jeans, a grey shirt, and a coordinating leather jacket.

The couple appeared on the show to speak about their new reality series titled Love Is Blind, which debuts on Netflix February 13. The show is a three-week event experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person.