Katie Maloney-Schwartz Fires Back With Gorgeous Instagram Photo After She’s Body-Shamed For Pre-Oscars Outfit

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star shares a new pic as haters debate her style.

Katie Maloney-Schwartz posted a gorgeous new photo to Instagram. The 33-year-old Vanderpump Rules star posed in a sheer black top and matching veiled hat just two days after she was body-shamed by critics of her pre-Oscars brunch outfit.

In the new photo, Katie is standing in front of tropical greenery as she nonchalantly takes a sip of white wine. The Bravo star’s hair and makeup are picture-perfect as she looks off into the distance in the sassy glam shot.

In comments to the photo, Katie’s followers praised her confident look.

“Outfit goals,” one fan wrote.

“I love your style, uniqueness, girl power and bada**ness,” another wrote.

“You looked the best at the Oscars brunch,” a third fan added.

Katie’s bold look comes a few days after she was slammed on Instagram for her outfit at E!’s pre-Oscars brunch telecast. After Vanderpump Rules co-star Brittany Cartwright shared a pic of the cast posing with E! News’ Carissa Culiner, some commenters blasted Katie’s off-shoulder black and gold dress as they compared her outfit to her co-stars’.

Even after Katie’s pal Stassi Schroeder defended her “amazingly gorge alternative Parisian-chic Carrie Bradshaw look,” haters continued to attack Katie’s style. One commenter wrote that part of the problem is that Katie has “gained weight,” according to Yahoo Entertainment.

The commenter added that Katie’s alleged weight gain makes her “outfits look a lot worse than they would look if she was in shape.” The critic also said Katie has a “mean personality” that gives out “a bad vibe” for her.

Katie made her debut on Vanderpump Rules in 2013, when she was just 24 years old. The Bravo star previously told People her weight has fluctuated over the show’s eight seasons but that she doesn’t feel the need to be the same size that she was when she was 25.

Sadly, despite her healthy body image, Katie is no stranger to body shaming. In 2018, the gorgeous brunette broke down after former SUR DJ James Kennedy called her “fat” when she wore shorts to a work event. Katie was vocal in convincing restaurant boss Lisa Vanderpump to fire James over his body-shaming comments, but she was viciously targeted online after her co-star was canned from the West Hollywood hotspot.

At the time, Katie’s husband Tom Schwartz told Hollywood Life he had enough of the haters who trolled his wife.

“I’m pretty disgusted by some of the things people say about my wife online,” Schwartz said.