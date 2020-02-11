Blond Bombshell Sarah Houchens Hangs From A Basketball Hoop In A Red String Bikini

Sarah Houchens showed off her athletic skills in a skimpy string bikini for her most recent Instagram upload. The blond bombshell published the photos to her feed on Monday.

In the sexy snaps, Sarah looked smoking hot as she rocked a red thong bikini. In the first photo, the model is seen hanging from the rim of a basketball hoop. The camera looked up at Sarah as she flaunted her toned arms, muscular back, tiny waist, flat tummy, round booty, and long, lean legs in the tiny two-piece.

In the photo, Sarah had her long, blond hair pulled back into a classic ponytail as she accessorized the look with a pair of white sneakers. A cloudy, blue sky and some trees can be seen in the background.

The second snap was a bit different. The photo didn’t feature Sarah’s face, but showed off a close-up look at her toned body in the bikini. Her rock hard abs were on full display in the shot, as she added a pair of unzipped Daisy Dukes and a bottle of water to the photo. She also wore her hair in loose, straight strands that brushed over her shoulders.

In the caption of the snaps, Sarah told her fans to be stronger than any of their excuses. She also revealed that the photos were taken in Tampa, Florida.

Many of Sarah’s 679,000-plus followers appeared to be impressed by the photos, and clicked the like button over 21,000 times while leaving more than 380 comments on the post.

“You look so pretty! I really love your posts and I thank you so much that you invite us in taking part of your life,” one of Sarah’s followers remarked in the comments section.

“Keep up the hard work your looking amazing thank you the Beautiful photo,” wrote another admirer.

“Now that’s a shot worth 10 points. You’re gorgeous,” a third social media user stated.

“Baby don’t just got back, babe has hops,” a fourth comment read.

Of course, seeing Sarah in a bikini wasn’t a new sight for her loyal followers. The model and certified trainer often shows off her toned physique in skimpy swimwear, crop tops, tiny shorts, and other racy ensembles.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah looked stunning in a recent post where she rocked a skimpy navy blue string bikini and even posted a slow motion video of herself posing the in scanty swimwear.

That upload proved to be a popular one among Sarah Houchens’ fans. To date, it’s earned over 25,000 likes and ore than 560 comments.