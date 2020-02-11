Man In Quarantine On Cruise Ship Due To Coronavirus Tries To Keep Things Lighthearted By Reviewing Meals

Matthew Smith doesn't know when he's going to be allowed out of his room aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Matthew Smith is an American man stuck on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship which is currently quarantined off the coast of Yokohama, Japan. Due to the fact that the deadly coronavirus is present on board, he and the 428 other passengers must stay in their rooms. There is no telling when they’ll be able to leave the ship or return to the United States but Smith is keeping things lighthearted on social media, according to The Independent.

While this is an extremely stressful time for all those involved, Smith is trying to make the best of the situation. He’s been reviewing the meals brought to him while he’s in quarantine and posting them on Twitter. He’s been enjoying mac and cheese, eggs and bacon, and salmon and trying not to obsess over how long it will be until he is free to go. He has also commended the cruise ship staff for how they are handling the situation.

“Princess stepping up its game with food service on #DiamondPrincess. Don’t believe the honeymooners who would rather be in an American hospital. You might have to drag me off the ship when the quarantine ends,” he wrote in one tweet.

The honeymooners he is referring to are two other American passengers aboard the ship, Milena Basso and Gaetano Cerullo. This couple has made it clear that they want off the ship and prefer to remain in a medical facility in the United States where they feel they will be safer. They even called upon President Donald Trump to get them off.

“We just don’t feel like we’re safe. We should be quarantined in a sanitary environment that’s safe, not on a cruise ship that’s already infected. Donald Trump save us. Get us a government based airplane. Get us off the ship,” they said in an emotional statement.

As for now, no one is going anywhere. There are currently 2,666 passengers in total on board the Diamond Princess. It’s been discovered that ten of them are indeed infected with the coronavirus. The passengers have been provided with thermometers and have been told to take their temperatures several times a day to see if they show any symptoms.

The coronavirus is causing major concern because researchers don’t yet know very much about how it spreads. As The Inquisitr previously reported, there are around 35,000 infected with this virus but researchers have been confused to note that for the most part, the virus doesn’t seem to effect children.