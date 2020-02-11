‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Hunter McGrady Leaves Little To The Imagination In White Lingerie

Hunter McGrady sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page this week when she shared a smoking hot new set of photos that are getting noticed for more reasons than one.

The steamy upload was shared on Monday, and was an instant hit with the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model’s 592,000 followers. It contained a total of two photos overlayed with a retro filter that saw the 26-year-old striking a variety of poses for the camera while sitting in a plastic folding chair. She looked smoking hot in a set of sexy lingerie from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line that left very little to the imagination, driving her fans wild.

Hunter sizzled in the barely-there undergarments that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The set included a white bra with thin shoulder straps and a plunging neckline that left far more than an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight — though nobody seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin. A small cut-out detail fell right in the middle of its cups, drawing even more attention to the busty display.

On her lower half, the blond bombshell sported a pair of matching panties that were equally-as risque. The piece boasted a daringly high-cut design that left Hunter’s long legs completely exposed, while its cheeky style flashed a glimpse of her pert derriere. Meanwhile, its waistband sat high up on her hips to accentuate her hourglass silhouette.

Hunter did not appear to have added any jewelry to her look, though she did rock a pair of trendy, PVC sandals. Her platinum tresses were worn down and cascaded behind her back in a slicked-back fashion. As for her glam, the babe rocked a full face of makeup that included a glossy orange lip, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features shine.

Unsurprisingly, the double Instagram update was a huge hit with the bikini model’s many fans. The duo of snaps have racked up more than 24,000 likes within their first 24 hours of going live, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for Hunter’s jaw-dropping display.

“Wow stunningly beautiful!” one person wrote.

Another said that Hunter was “perfect.”

“I have to say you are the most gorgeous woman I have ever seen!!!!” commented a third.

Hunter often leaves her followers stunned with her gorgeous Instagram snaps. Another recent upload contained a beautiful selfie-photo that saw the model sporting a black top and blush pink hat. That look also proved popular, earning over 14,000 likes.