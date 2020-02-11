Wendy Williams Calls Out Friend Blac Chyna Over Oscars Appearance: ‘Why Was She There?’

Wendy had some questions for her 'little sister' Blac after she hit the red carpet at the Oscars.

Wendy Williams threw a little shade at friend Blac Chyna over her unexplained appearance at the Oscars over the weekend. The daytime talk show host asked the question that was on everyone’s lips after they saw the model and reality star walking the red carpet at the prestigious movie event, despite her previously gushing over their close friendship.

As reported by Hollywood Life, Wendy seriously questioned Blac’s appearance during the Hot Topics segment of The Wendy Williams Show one day after the awards took place on February 9.

As the talk show host spoke out about the event and Rob Kardashian‘s former fiance’s bizarre attendance, she told her studio audience, “I’m still trying to figure out how Blac Chyna got an invitation to the Oscars.”

“Like, I love Blac Chyna but, how was she there!?” she added.

Wendy then claimed that she believes Blac purposefully made sure she hit the red carpet early to make sure the paparazzi definitely snapped her picture before the other stars arrived.

Wendy went on to discuss Blac’s revealing red carpet look, where she admitted that she thought she looked “really good” in her seriously plunging black gown with a high slit by Dona Matoshi that showed off her multiple large tattoos.

However, the star admitted that one of her “glam squad” was pretty critical of the mom of two’s skin-baring Oscars style, while she then confessed that she wasn’t such a fan of her showing off her tattoos as she called it “a seedy thing.”

Though the star never got to the bottom of exactly why Blac attended the Academy Awards this year, many viewers flocked to Twitter to call out Wendy for seemingly not being the best friend to the star as she threw a little shade.

“Wendy Williams wants to know how in the world did Blac Chyna get an invitation to the Oscars, lol Idk why ppl be thinking Wendy is their friends,” one fan said.

Another wrote, “for someone who claims to be Blac Chyna’s friend, [Wendy’s] talking nasty about her.”

“Wendy doesn’t love Blac Chyna at all,” a third person tweeted.

Wendy has claimed multiple times on her show that the twosome are good friends and they were also spotted handing out together on a few occasions last year after Blac appeared on The Wendy Williams Show. In one Instagram post from the summer, Wendy called her her “little sister.”

As The Inquisitr reported last month, speaking on her show, Wendy even urged Blac to “comply” in her custody battle with Rob Kardashian as they both fought for custody of their 3-year-old daughter Dream. She told fans that she’d already reached out to her before discussing the drama.