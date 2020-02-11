Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Lacy, Black Lingerie On Instagram: ‘Tickled Pink’

Ashley Alexiss turned up the heat once more on her Instagram on Tuesday. In a new post on her feed, the model rocked a minuscule, lacy black lingerie set that left little to the imagination and drove her fans wild.

The photo showed Ashley posing in front of a pink background. She looked better than ever in ultra-tiny lingerie that did nothing but favors for her stunning curves. Ashley’s look included a black bra that pushed up her busty chest and allowed her ample cleavage to spill out. Attached to the bra was a see-through lace one-piece that featured black straps cutting across her chest, which drew even more attention to the area.

The lingerie plunged deep into her waist, which showed off a bit of skin on her flat tummy. The sheer, corset-style lingerie hugged her hourglass figure closely. In addition, long garter straps attached to sheer, over-the-knee stockings that drew attention to her shapely thighs.

Ashley completed her look with an even tinier, black thong that covered only what was necessary. The thin straps sat high on her waist, which further emphasized her figure.

Ashley accessorized the look with several chunky, black and silver bracelets on her wrist. She also rocked a full face of makeup, including expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, thick lashes, and a pale pink color on her full lips. The model’s long, blond hair fell over her shoulders in luscious, messy curls.

Ashley played with a black and silver tickler stick that featured pink feathers on the top. She held the stick up to her cheek while her other arm rested on her hip. She cocked one hip to the side in a way that accentuated her curves even more. The babe added a playful touch to the shot by sticking her tongue out and looking off to the side.

Ashley’s post garnered more than 4,400 likes and just over 70 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Holy hell!! talk about girl crush!” one fan said with several heart-eye emoji.

“Obsessed. You seriously rock every piece!” another user added.

“You are absolutely magnificent,” a third follower wrote.

“You always make me smile!” said a fourth fan.

Ashley’s Instagram feed has been filled with stunning lingerie looks in recent days. Earlier this week, the babe showed even more skin in a completely see-through, blue bodysuit.