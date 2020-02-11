Chelsea Houska Wears Stylish Red Snakeskin Boots While Posing Next To Husband Cole DeBoer

Chelsea Houska is known for her awesome style and on Monday night, she took to Instagram to post a new photo of herself alongside her husband, Cole DeBoer, while wearing an awesome outfit.

The photo shows the married couple standing next to one another and Chelsea is looking up at Cole in adoration. The mom-of-three is showing off her stellar style wearing a long-sleeved black shirt paired with a pair of jeans with a black stripe. Completing the outfit, Chelsea wore a pair of hot red snakeskin print boots. Her signature red hair is worn down and with some curl in it and her makeup is done beautifully. Standing next to his wife, Cole is wearing a black shirt that matches Chelsea’s, and a pair of jeans. He smiles for the camera as he wraps one arm around Chelsea.

The fan favorite couple managed to get over 226,000 likes on the photo within the first 12 hours of it being posted to Instagram. Not only that, but plenty of fans left positive comments and even some of Chelsea’s friends and costars chimed in with comments of their own.

“Power couple,” Chelsea’s Teen Mom 2 costar Kailyn Lowry wrote in the comments.

Lindsie Chrisley, who co-hosts the podcast Coffee Convos with Kailyn on which Chelsea has appeared in the past, wrote, “I completely forgot about DILF’s,” referencing Chelsea’s caption.

The couple married in October 2016, just months before Chelsea gave birth to their first child together, a son named Watson. Fans have loved watching their fairy tale relationship play out and one fan even had a recommendation for the couple in the comments of the new post.

“You two should write a book on relationships,” the comment read.

Another fan wrote, “Ughhh obsessed. You guys are so perfect,” with three crying emojis before adding, “goals.”

It isn’t uncommon for Chelsea to post adorable photos on her social media accounts. She often shares photos of her husband as well as photos of her three kids. Sometimes, the reality show star posts photos of herself and often the comments are focused on Chelsea’s awesome style.

Recently, she shared a photo of herself outside on a bright sunny day. While the photo had over 123,000 likes from fans, many fans were chattering about Chelsea’s unique handbag she was holding in the picture.

Whether she is posting photos of herself with her husband or sharing some solo photos, fans love getting social media updates from Chelsea Houska.