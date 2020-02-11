‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers Suggest Peter Weber’s Story Isn’t Over, ABC Executive Won’t Dismiss A ‘Good Rumor’

Peter Weber is down to his final four women, but The Bachelor spoilers revealing which lady he chooses remain elusive. ABC executive Rob Mills is one of the few who knows how this season ends and he shared a few teases in a recent interview.

Mills previously detailed that the scoop on Peter’s ending is out there and that there are a few dozen people who know what happens. In this previous interview, he seemed to suggest that the ending has been filmed and is set now.

However, in a new interview, he appears to say that perhaps there are still some pieces of this puzzle that have yet to fall into place. In a chat with ET Online, Mills says that the twists and turns of the season won’t be done until the end of the March finale.

“What we’ve seen about the finale over the years is that the ‘finale’ is really on that night when the show goes live. There’s a lot of craziness, it’s a roller coaster, but I would say even now the roller coaster hasn’t ended, and it won’t end until after After the Final Rose,” Mills shared.

That certainly isn’t very specific and doesn’t exactly pinpoint much about where things stand now for Peter and his theoretical final pick at this point.

Fans have speculated that perhaps details about the ending remain unknown because Peter won’t be making a decision until the ATFR. However, there have been suggestions and signs indicating that this isn’t really the case. It seems that it may be that Mills is trying to throw people off a bit here.

Given the lack of solid Bachelor spoilers about Peter’s pick, the rumor mill has been churning out some crazy theories. In fact, one of the latest is that Peter ends up with his show producer rather than one of his ladies.

“Well, I hate to get in the way of a good rumor, so I’m not going to confirm or deny about whether he ends up with a producer! I don’t know how we’d ever top that though!” Mills jokes.

Peter has yet to confirm whether he is currently with anybody or not, but he has said that things get quite emotional and there are unexpected developments that go right to the last minute of the season. The Bachelor spoilers, in general, do seem to signal that he is with one of his ladies now, but there are a lot of unknowns about how he gets to that point.

Is this tease from Mills that Peter’s journey isn’t over until the end of the After the Final Rose legitimate or just an attempt to throw The Bachelor spoiler fans off? Is there a happy ending ahead? People are anxious for answers, but viewers will have to wait until the finale in March to see exactly what goes down.