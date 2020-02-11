Norwegian Bombshell Hilde Osland Nearly Pops Out Of Lace Top In Sexy Update

Norwegian model Hilde Osland gave her 2.7 million followers something to get excited with her latest Instagram update. The beauty shared a couple of photos that showed her wearing a sexy top and an animal-print skirt.

Hilde’s black lace top featured a low-cut neckline with half cups that barely covered her breasts. The number fit her body snugly, and it looked like she might pop out of it if she made any sudden, wrong moves. Her skirt also hugged her curves, showing off her slender waistline.

The pictures showed Hilde from a side angle as she glanced into a mirror. The images caught her body from the the top of her thighs up. She held her hands in her hair — a pose that made her voluptuous chest prominent.

The first snapshot showed Hilde’s blurred reflection in the mirror. Her ample chest was had to ignore as she arched her back slightly. The angle also highlighted her flat abs and the curve of her booty.

The second photo was taken closer to her body, and it blurred Hilde in the foreground while focusing on her reflection. It was a nice visual effect as the beauty looked at herself in the mirror. The shape of her bustline in the forground was hard to miss, while the reflection showed of Hilde’s hourglass shape.

The bombshell wore her hair in a messy bun with tendrils framing her pretty face. Her makeup included dark brows, thick lashes, blush on the apples of her cheeks and a coral shade on her lips. She accessorized with gold hoop earrings.

In the caption, she plugged online retail company Fashion Nova.

The post was a hit, racking up over 35,000 likes within an hour of going live.

Many of Hilde’s admirers loved seeing her in the outfit. Dozens of flame and heart emoji filled up the comment section, but other fans had more to say.

“You exude so much femininity and sensuality, Hilde. Amazingly elegant,” gushed one Instagram user.

“The dress you are wearing is awesome and you look fantastic,” a second admirer told her.

“I think WOW sums it up quite nicely!!!” said a third follower.

“Wow hildee!! You’re busting out of that lingerie,” a fourth fan wrote.

Hilde is no stranger to flaunting her curves online while looking like she is about to bust out of what she wears. In a post she shared last month, she looked like she was about to pop the buttons on a skintight dress.