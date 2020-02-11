Bikini Model Alexa Collins Puts On Leggy Display In Daringly Short Blazer Dress

Alexa Collins brought some serious heat to her Instagram page this week when she shared a smoking hot new set of snaps that are proving hard to be ignored.

The bikini model’s latest social media update was shared on Tuesday and was an instant hit with her 785,000 followers. The upload included a total of three photos of the 24-year-old standing in the entryway of a large building in the Miami Design District that was illuminated by the gorgeous sunlight.

Alexa often tantalizes her fans with her eye-popping ensembles, and her latest look certainly did not disappoint. The blond bombshell looked absolutely incredible in a gorgeous dress from Reve Boutique that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure.

In the caption of her post, the Florida hottie explained that she was “obsessing” over her new look from the New Jersey-based brand, and one glance at the trio of photos explained exactly why. Alexa slayed in a sexy black blazer dress with dramatic square shoulders that was adorned with ornate gold buttons. It boasted a plunging neckline that fell far past her chest, revealing the flirty black bustier she wore underneath that left an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight.

Also of note was the garment’s daringly short length. It fell just to the babe’s upper thighs, leaving her long, sculpted legs completely bare as well. She took things to the next level by rocking a pair of black leather platform boots that further accentuated the leggy display.

Alexa did not appear to be wearing any jewelry but did sling a handbag over her shoulder to carry her belongings for the day. She wore her platinum tresses down in deep waves that were perfectly parted in the middle, and sported a full face of makeup that included a light pink lip, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara.

Fans wasted no time in showing the social media sensation’s latest upload some love. The triple Instagram update has racked up nearly 2,000 likes after just 40 minutes of going live to the platform — and that number still continues to grow by the second. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the post already as well, where many left compliments for Alexa’s jaw-dropping display.

“You, darling, are next level gorgeous,”one person wrote.

Another said that Alexa looked “so beautiful.”

“Killer boots. You look awesome,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Alexa has impressed her fans with her incredible fashion sense. Another recent addition to her feed saw her sporting a pair of trendy, distressed jeans with a revealing white crop top. That look also proved popular, earning more than 20,000 likes.