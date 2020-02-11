Queen Elizabeth’s Oldest Grandson Announces Divorce

Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, Peter Phillips, 42, announced that he and his wife Autumn Phillips, 41, are getting a divorce after 11 years of marriage.

The couple, who share two daughters, Savannah, 9, and Isla, 7, made their announcement through a spokesperson, according to a Today report.

“After informing HM The Queen and members of both families last year, Peter and Autumn jointly agreed to separate,” they said in their statement. “They had reached the conclusion that this was the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship. The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and, although sad, is an amicable one.”

So far, Buckingham Palace has not issued a statement about the split. According to a Daily Mail report, the news is painful for Queen Elizabeth, though, because she and Autumn enjoy a close relationship.

Peter is the son of Princess Anne and her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips, and he is not a senior working member of the royal family. Because he is a descendant of a female, he does not hold a royal title. Queen Elizabeth offered Princess Anne the option of her children having titles, but Princess Anne declined. The couple married at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor in May 2008. The location was also where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married in May 2018.

“Peter and Autumn have requested privacy and compassion for their children while the family continues to adapt to these changes,” the statement read.

The couple’s daughters made a splash last year when they played with Prince William and Kate Middleton’s oldest two children during the Queen’s Trooping the Colour birthday celebration last year.

A Canadian, Autumn Phillips, who converted to Anglicanism before her marriage, intends to live in Gloucestershire instead of returning to her native Canada. She and Peter intend to work together to co-parent their two pre-teen daughters. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently left life as senior members of the British Royal Family and moved to Canada. However, The Inquisitr previously reported that the couple intends to return to the United Kingdom at the Queen’s request for a brief visit to celebrate Commonwealth Day.

The couple’s split is the latest in a string of negative press for the royal family. It comes on the heels of Prince Andrew’s choice to step down from his duties following the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, along with Prince Harry and Markle’s stunning decision to step away from royal life.