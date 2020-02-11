‘Jersey Shore’ Star Nicole Polizzi Responds To Parenting Critics: ‘I Don’t Give A Sh*t’

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars Nicole Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Deena Nicole Cortese responded to mommy shamers in a new Instagram video upload where the trio of women discussed parenthood, relived special moments and told off their critics.

Nicole remarked in the clip, “I don’t give a sh*t, mind your business” to online haters who have criticized the way the women raise their children.

Nicole is a mother of three. She shares two sons and one daughter with husband Jionni LaValle — Angelo, Lorenzo, and Giovanna. The reality star regularly responds to those who feel she is not doing what they believe is the best job of parenting her brood. For example, Nicole was heavily criticized after sharing an Instagram post where she was seen drinking wine while feeding her infant son in July 2019.

In the new video, Jenni said that nowadays, everyone wants to be a “backseat driver” parent. The mother to Meilani and Greyson, her two children with ex-husband Roger Mathews, Jenni regularly deals with fans who criticize her for her parenting skills, particularly since she is so open about her son Greyson’s journey since being diagnosed with autism.

Deena responded to social media critics by rolling her eyes and flipping her hair. The reality star and mom of one recently replied to critics on Instagram who pointed out there appeared to be something amiss with her son’s foot. She responded by stating she knew of the problem, which was diagnosed to be metatarsus adductus. Deena’s 1-year-old son, Christopher John’s, right foot is half-turned inward. She and her husband, Christopher Buckner, are exploring options to deal with the condition.

Jenni, Nicole, and Deena then shared videos of the birth of Deena’s son, and Nicole doing homework with her children, Lorenzo and Giovanna.

The pals also relived a sweet moment when Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and then-fiance Lauren asked both Meilani and Giovanna to be flower girls in their wedding, which took place in November 2018.

The women watched as Mike explained he was not invited to both Nicole and Jenni’s respective weddings. Nicole and Jenni responded by stating Mike was not the person he is today at the time of their nuptials.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will air its fourth season beginning February 27 on MTV.

This will be the last season Nicole will be a permanent cast member since announcing she would be leaving the show to focus on her family and business ventures. Her interests include a podcast titled It’s Happening with Nicole & Joey and her brick-and mortar-store, The Snooki Shop, in Madison, New Jersey.