‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Next Week: Liam Pleads With Zoe

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of February 17 reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will make an appeal to Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes). But nobody is blinder than a person in love, per She Knows Soaps.

As far as Zoe is concerned, everything is finally coming together for her. After losing her job at Forrester Creations, she was homeless and had no place to stay. Now she has her job back and things are looking up at work and in her personal life. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) has been lavishing her with attention and gifts, and even threw her a surprise birthday party at work. He’s made it clear that he wants her to be the woman in his life and a mother to Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri).

Zoe’s life would be perfect except for one thing. The only reason she got her job as a Forrester Creations’ model back was because of Liam and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). She promised them that she would keep an eye on Thomas for them. At the time, they believed that he was not over Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and that he was just pretending that he was no longer obsessed with the blonde. Zoe promised to spy on Thomas on their behalf.

The soap opera spoilers indicate that Liam will approach Zoe on next week’s The Bold and the Beautiful. After hearing about Thomas’ latest move, Liam will remind Zoe about their agreement. Yes, it may seem as if Thomas is in love with her, but Liam may want Zoe to remember what the designer is capable of.

At the moment, Zoe feels very secure in her relationship. She and Thomas have made love to each other and he wants Douglas to get to know Zoe as his new mother. But The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Liam will point out that Thomas may not be as sincere as she believes him to be. Liam will plead with Zoe to open her eyes to the truth he so plainly sees.

Why is Thomas making these overt gestures of love toward her? Why are these public displays of affection always in front of Hope? Is it really in Douglas’ best interest to move so quickly from one woman to the next?

While Zoe may defend her relationship with Thomas, Liam will give her plenty of food for thought. She may start to look at Thomas with new eyes and realize that he’s just using her to make Hope jealous.