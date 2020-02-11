‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Thomas Throws Zoe A Surprise Birthday Party

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, February 12 promise that a celebration is in order. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will surprise his girlfriend, Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) with a birthday party, per TV Guide.

Zoe feels as if she’s on top of the world. Only a short while ago, she was homeless and crashing at Vincent Walker’s (Joe LoCicero) place after she was fired from Forrester Creations. However, thanks to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), she got her job back as a model at the fashion house.

Not only is her career back on track, but she and Thomas are an item. The designer slept with her and introduced her to his family as his girlfriend. Zoe has every reason to believe that everything is going her way.

So, when her boyfriend throws her a surprise birthday party at work, Zoe will feel like the luckiest girl on the planet. The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler photos show that the designer will make his girl’s day when he lets everyone know how he feels about her while they rehearse for the fashion show. Vinny, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), and even Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) will be there to wish her well on her birthday.

The soap opera spoilers also indicate that the party won’t stop at the office. Thomas will pull out all the stops for her birthday dinner as well. He will take the opportunity to lavish her with attention and an unexpected gift.

According to The Inquisitr, Thomas will wait for the perfect moment to present Zoe with her gift. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that he wants a reaction from Hope, but Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) will also be impacted by his gesture.

It seems as if Thomas may propose to the model. It also appears as if Zoe will be the only one delighted by Thomas’ gift since Hope will later blast the designer for not considering Douglas’ feelings. Thomas was counting on Hope having a negative reaction to the proposal but he may not have considered that his son would also be affected.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Douglas will be the center of attention as he tries to deal with his emotions. He cannot fathom having another mother when the only maternal figure he wants is his “Mommy Hope.” But will Thomas even consider his son’s feelings as he gets closer to making Hope his own?