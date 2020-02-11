Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Calls Her & Mark Consuelos ‘Repulsive’ After NSFW Joke

Lola wasn't impressed after Kelly lifted up her dress on Instagram.

It all got a little uncomfortable for the Consuelos family after Mark Consuelos made a saucy joke about wife Kelly Ripa on Instagram this week. It all went down on the social media site after the popular Live with Kelly and Ryan host shared a Boomerang video to her account which showed her pulling up her dress to reveal a man under there who wasn’t her husband – and her daughter Lola Consuelos was not impressed.

The clip was shared online on February 10 and showed the former soap opera actress turned TV host lifting up the bottom of the stunning black ball gown she wore to attend the Oscars over the weekend. As she pulled the first layer upwards, TV producer Albert Bianchini could be seen lying there on his front.

She posted the clip with the jokey caption, “Oil change.”

But while Kelly could have gotten away with her slightly risqué video and caption, Mark took things one step further with a pretty saucy comment.

As reported by People, the Riverdale actor left a pretty NSFW remark on his wife of more than 23 years video. He wrote, “Been there.”

That’s when it all got a little too much for the couple’s 18-year-old daughter, Lola.

She also took to the comments section of her mom’s post after seeing the longterm husband and wife flirting as she jokingly called them and their interaction “absolutely repulsive.”

But little did the teenager know that she’d actually only made things more cringey when it came to her mom and dad’s social media interaction.

Albert attempted to jokingly defend Kelly by replying to Lola’s less than impressed comment, “You came out of there first Boo!”

That’s when Kelly clapped back with a comment of her own as she referenced what really happened down there when she became a mom.

The TV host hilarious wrote that “nobody came out of there” while she clarified that all of her kids “were all c-sections.”

She then signed off by adding, “Thanks for the memories guys” with a crying laughing emoji.

Kelly and Mark share two other children together. They’re also parents to two sons, 22-year-old Michael and 16-year-old Joaquin.

Kelly and Mark stunned as they walked the Oscars red carpet together on February 9, and she shared several uploads to social media showing her fun night out with her man. Before hitting the red carpet, the TV host posted a throwback to last year and told her followers that she was attending prom with her man, who she referenced by his nickname of “Daddy.”

The beauty also shared a hot shot of Mark solo on the red carpet this year as she called her husband of more than two decades her #mcm.