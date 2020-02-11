‘Maxim’ Hottie Rachel Bush Posts A Close-Up Of Her Bikini-Clad Booty While Soaking Up Some Sun

Rachel Bush got up close and personal for her latest bikini photo on Instagram. The Maxim model shared the racy snap with her fans on Monday.

In the sexy photo, Rachel is seen laying on a white sand beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The model sported a black string bikini in the shot, which appears to be a selfie. However, she does not show her face.

Instead, Rachel focused the camera on her backside, which donned the thong bikini bottoms. The model laid on a white beach towel as she soaked up the sun and showcased her long, lean legs, tiny waist, and round booty. Her long, dark brown hair is slightly visible and stuck to her back in wet, wavy strands.

In the background of the photo, many other people were seen enjoying a day at the beach as they lounged under large umbrellas. Lots of green foliage is also visible.

In the caption, Rachel tells her fans that she and her “bum” are ready to return to Brazil for another vacation.

Of course, many of the model’s over 1.2 million followers couldn’t get enough of the snap. The photo earned more than 46,000 likes and over 460 comments in less than 24 hours after it was shared to her account.

“The Dad in the background pretending he’s not looking,” one of the model’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Rachel looks amazing in everything she wears, but those bikinis are really made for her hourglass curves,” remarked another adoring fan.

“It’s crazy how good this bikini looks on her. She is so stunning. I only wish we could all see her face in the photo. Oh well, we definitely won’t complain about the view. It’s spectacular,” a third social media user gushed.

“Hottest girl on Instagram right here! I wish she would post more often. For real tho she lookin good. Real good for the gram,” a fourth person commented.

As many fans know, Rachel is known for showing off her enviable curves in her posts. She often gets the pulses of her followers racing in sexy swimwear, racy lingerie sets, tight dress, crop tops, and other revealing garments.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the brunette bombshell recent delighted her followers when she posed in a pair of black booty shorts and a matching tight t-shirt while holding a football.

That snap was a huge hit among Rachel Bush’s fans. To date, the photo was raked in more than 62,000 likes and over 700 comments.