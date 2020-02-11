The Broom Challenge Sends The Internet Into A Frenzy But It’s Sort Of A Hoax

The Broom Challenge has taken the internet by storm, but the truth is, it’s actually a hoax. There is no doubt that a broom can actually stand on its own, as proven by the countless videos and photos left by users participating in the newest internet fad.

However, in the initial viral video clip that kicked off the challenge, a Twitter user made an interesting claim.

“Okay so NASA said today was the only day a broom can stand up on its own because of the gravitational pull…I didn’t believe it at first but OMG,” reads the tweet. This one tweet kicked off the flurry of broom photos you’re seeing all over social media.

People All Over The Country Have Been Posting Photos Of Their Brooms Standing Upright

The claim referencing NASA claimed that only on February 10, 2020, could a broom stand upright on its own. Many were led to believe that the gravitational pull or planetary alignment that was occurring on February 10 was the reason that brooms were able to balance in the middle of your kitchen floor.

Once #broomchallenge started to trend on Twitter, users couldn’t help but test it out on their own. Even television commentator Lou Dobbs got in on the action, albeit with the full knowledge that it had nothing to do with anything other than how the broom was constructed.

“Try this at home!” wrote Dobbs in the caption of a photo he tweeted. “And it has nothing to do with planetary alignment or full moon!”

Hip hop superstar Future also tried out the broom challenge, taking to his Instagram stories to show off his upright standing broom. The rapper posed next to the broom and offered no insight as to whether or not he thought it was related to the cosmos.

The Broom Challenge Is A Hoax

NASA has not come forward to dispute the hoax, likely due to the fact that they never made the claim in the first place, but that didn’t stop people from across the world from spending what would have been a quiet Monday having a bit of fun, even if fun was all it was.