Blond Bombshell Kindly Myers Teases Fans & Tugs On Bikini Bottoms In Flirty Video

There is a reason Playboy model Kindly Myers is a self-proclaimed “professional smokeshow” — she has a killer figure that she does not mind showing off. The beauty also knows how to work the camera. On Monday, she put her skills on display in a flirty video that caught her looking smoking hot in a string bikini.

The beauty’s clip saw her standing outside in a backyard with a pool several feet behind her. It appeared to be a mostly cloudy day, but Kindly was a sight to behold in a Burberry two-piece. The top featured classic triangle-style cups that left plenty of her breasts exposed. The cheeky low-rise bottoms were just as skimpy, featuring a ruched seam that accentuated her perky bottom.

The clip began with Kindly facing the camera as she ran her hands through her hair. The angle showed most of her body giving her fans a good look at he toned abs and thighs as struck several poses. Kindly fluffed her hair and tossed her head back, flaunting her ample chest and showing off plenty of side boob. She then tugged on the straps that went around her neck before turning around to show off her pert derrière.

While she flaunted her backside, the stunner looked over her shoulders and smiled at the camera as it panned down her body, giving her admirers a nice look at her legs. She then tugged on the sides of her bikini bottoms while giving the camera a sultry look. She turned back around and posed with one hip cocked to the side while tossing her hair before the video ended.

Kindly’s hair was down in loose waves. She wore a face full of makeup that included smoky eye shadow, thick lashes and a nude shade on her lips.

Many of Kindly’s fans showered her with compliments.

“You ain’t kidding. You are an absolute smoke show!!!” joked one admirer.

“You are amazing…so beautiful…stunning!” a second commenter told her.

“Gorgeous body and view,” wrote a third fan.

“Your body just gets better and better,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Most of Kindly’s content shows her in skimpy swimwear. Last month, she shared a snap that saw her looking fabulous in a sexy black bikini while enjoying a sunrise. She also shares some rather racy, semi-nude photos that push Instagram’s nudity policy. While her page might not be for everyone, Kindly seems to have figured out what her 1.8 million followers like to see.