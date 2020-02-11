Melissa Gorga, 40, Shows Off Cleavage & Lots Of Leg On The Catwalk For New York Fashion Week

Melissa Gorga showed off her cleavage and lots of leg as a model during New York Fashion Week. It was the first time the 40-year-old participated in the annual event where designers showcase their next season of clothing for buyers, celebrities, and press.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a series of images and one video clip that showed her sashaying down the catwalk for the glamorous fashion display.

The first post shared to Instagram showed a video of Melissa modeling one of two stunning dresses designed by Ryan and Walter of the Walter Collection.

The reality television star was a vision in a sparkling green creation that clung to her every curve. The strapless gown was sheer with panels to cover up her breasts. It had a low-cut bodice and a high slit that exposed Melissa’s right leg.

The slit was accented by feathers dyed to match the hue of the dress. The back of the dress, which could be seen in its entirety in the video, had a lace-up back.

With the sexy gown, Melissa wore nude strappy shoes.

In a subsequent clip, Melissa also modeled an animal-print gown. The asymmetrical cut of the gown’s bottom showed off the reality star’s tanned and toned legs. She also shared still images of the outfits in a separate post.

The garment had one long sleeve. Its high neckline was a head-turner with the addition of a strategically placed cutout over Melissa’s breasts, which zigzagged across her chest, across her right side, to her left hip.

The tiniest piece of material held the gown together before it exploded into a high slit on its right side.

A sheer nude panel was added for modesty in both the chest and hip areas of the garment.

Melissa wore her highlighted hair long and full for her first time on the catwalk. It appeared to have been blown out and waves were added to the bottom of her tresses for fullness and movement.

Melissa wore smoky and dramatic eye makeup. Her cheekbones were accented by contour and highlighter, and her lips were a pale hue that went with both outfits perfectly.

Fans were enthralled by both the sassy images and videos Melissa shared with the social media site.

Famous friends such as fellow housewives Margaret Josephs, Kenya Moore, and Dorit Kemsley also showed their appreciation for the images, applauding their friend and co-star.

“Love both outfits! You look amazing,” said one follower.

“Awesome. Love the see-thru look. Great job,” remarked a second fan.

“Yassssss Queen!!! Nothing you can’t do” applauded a third Instagram user.